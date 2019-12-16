$10,000 lottery ticket sold in Lincolnton, GA Lottery officials say

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

LINCOLNTON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Check your tickets, Lincolnton residents. One of you may have $10,000 in your pocket, wallet, or on your nightstand.

According to the Georgia Lottery Corporation, the ticket was purchased at Cliatt Crossing at 3850 Augusta Highway.

Winning numbers from the Dec. 13 Mega Millions drawing were: 17-21-29-39-56 and the Mega Ball was 22.

The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball.

Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

