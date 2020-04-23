1,000 face shields to be donated to AU Health

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A marketing and printing company is donating 1,000 face shields to Augusta University Health.

As part of a much larger donation of 100,000 face shields, Vistaprint has decided to 1,000 of those to the facility.

The donation comes as the company says they are shifting some of their manufacturing efforts to the creation of face shields.

“We have served small businesses for over 20 years in many different ways and in this current environment that means supporting the frontline healthcare teams who are the critical heart-beat of local communities in these unprecedented times," Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg said in a statement.

AU Health, Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, and Monroe Regional Hospital are all receiving face shields as a result of the donation.

