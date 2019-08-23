1-year-old seriously injured in Wyoming crash now on his way to Augusta

Friday, August 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The 1-year-old child seriously injured in a crash that killed his mother is on his way to Augusta.

Glen Mealing, the grandfather of Zane Williams, says the boy is heading to MCG where a bed is waiting for him.

Zane has been fighting a battle to recover after the death of his mother, Jordyn Williams, in Wyoming following a collision there.

Zane was air-lifted to Salt Lake City and has been fighting for survival ever since.

We'll continue to monitor Zane's progress.

