1 year later: Community still looking for transparency with city after Melquan Robinson's death

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Exactly a year after Melquan Robinson's death, the city has declined to be transparent about their investigation.

The promises about seeing park improvements appear not to be happening anytime soon since budget talks don't officially start until next month.

In terms of what happened at Fleming Park a year ago, we still don't have all the answers. The city told News 12 they won't be giving us their investigation report. But we did get the new budget plan and it shows park upgrades next year.

"The last thing you want to worry about is it not being a trustworthy facility," said Don Clark, Melquan’s former coach, a family friend, and advocate.

But trust is a two-way street and on Daniel Avenue, the road is ballooning with caution.

"Creating transparency for the community to identify clearly what’s going to happen going forward. Just really giving everyone the understanding that, hey listen this is what's going to happen your parks going forward," said Clark.

For the last 8 months, there's been no wiring or lighting repairs at this park or any others even though the city voted to immediately do it back in February.

Clark says that's because investigations required the city to preserve the problems instead of changing them.

"Also I know now that they're moving past the litigation components of it and otherwise, they can really start putting those efforts to task," said Clark.

The city's newly released budget shows upcoming fixes across all Augusta parks, replacing old wood light poles, repairing fences, and installing security cameras. The fixes total to $225,000.

These are all steps in a new direction.

Although a son's life can never be replaced, perhaps trust can be re-built. Don Clark says it's what the community but more importantly the Robinsons need moving forward.

"So now they have this tough, you know, new norm, that they're having to add to take pause to the absence of their loved one," said Clark.

The new plan is not official. Things can change when budget sessions start in November but these are the numbers right now.

We do not have an outline on how the city came up with the prices for upgrades. We were hoping to be able to gauge that by looking at a copy of the city's Fleming Park investigation.

But again, the law the department denied our requests, citing attorney confidentiality.

