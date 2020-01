Wednesday, January 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has died from a stabbing.

Deputies tell News 12 it happened at the Biotest Plasma Center on Peach Orchard Road around 8:20 p.m.

They found a male victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim died from his injuries.

The suspect ran away but was apprehended a short time later. The suspect is now in custody.

