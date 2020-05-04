1 person trapped after vehicle flips at Heard and Central avenues

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Rescue crews were dispatched early Monday to a vehicle crash with entrapment.

Crews were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to the crash at Central and Heard avenues.

Dispatchers said a vehicle had flipped over several times and that a person was trapped inside. A female also reportedly walked away from the crash and was at a nearby convenience store.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies soon arrived at the scene and said the trapped person had been freed but was unconscious.

A power pole was also struck in the crash, and Georgia Power was notified.

