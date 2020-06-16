1 person exposed to rabid bat in Aiken County

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a bat found in Aiken County has tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the bat was found near Augusta Road and Howlandville Road in Warrenville. One person, according to the agency, was exposed to the bat while administering care on June 11. The bat was also submitted to the agency on June 11 and test results confirmed it had rabies on June 12.

PETS | Aiken County pet shelter feels pain from construction work — but you can help

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus to humans and pets,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “People don’t always realize they’ve been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook."

Agency officials said any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Usually, bats that may have rabies will show daytime activity inability to fly, and being found in places they aren’t usually seen like your home or your lawn

If you believe you, your family members, or your pets have been in contact with this bat and another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To report a bite or exposure after business hours, please call 1-888-847-0902.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.