1 person dies after early morning crash in Aiken County

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash this morning in Aiken County.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters with the Silver Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Williston Road near Hollow Creek.

The department said that upon arrival, crews learned that two vehicles had collided, and the single occupant of each was trapped.

With help from the New Ellenton Fire Department and Aiken County emergency medical crews, both occupants were extricated.

However, one was pronounced dead on the scene.

The scene was turned over the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Coroner’s Office pending further investigation.

