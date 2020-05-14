1 driver dies after 3-vehicle traffic accident southeast of Waynesboro

Thursday, May 14, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One driver has died after three vehicles were involved in a crash this morning on Highway 24 at Stripp Lane southeast of Waynesboro.

The wreck occurred at 7:42 a.m. at Georgia Highway 24 and Stripp Lane, deputies said. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash along with rescue crews and Georgia State Patrol troopers.

The drivers of all three vehicles were transported to Burke Medical Hospital, and one has died from injuries suffered in the crash, authorities reported just before 10:20 a.m..

As of that time, the roadway was shut down at Highway 24 and Thompson Bridge Road and at Highway 24 and Kilpatrick Road as the Georgia State Patrol specialized collision reconstruction team worked at the site. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

It was at least the second fatal crash within a few hours in the CSRA.

A fiery one-vehicle crash at 1:08 a.m. near Hudson and Trolley Line roads on the north edge of Aiken, S.C., killed the sole person in a Nissan Rogue. It was traveling south on Hudson and had just passed Trolley Line when it left the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.