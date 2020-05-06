1 new death from COVID-19 in Allendale, DHEC reports 97 new cases in SC

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 97 new cases COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths.

According to the release, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,936 and those who have died to 305.

All of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale (1), Charleston (1), Florence (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties.

RELATED | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (11), Darlington (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (4), Florence (5), Georgetown (2), Greenville (5), Greenwood (4), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (8), Orangeburg (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (2)

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.