New this morning: Aiken shootings leave 2 people dead, 1 injured

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people are dead after separate shootings early Thursday in Aiken.

The first was reported at 12:32 a.m. on Aldrich Street, according to authorities. A more precise address was not available.

Investigators tell News 12 the victim is a black male. They do not have descriptions of any suspects yet.

Within a couple of hours, another shooting was reported in Aiken that left one person dead and one injured.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on South Carolina Avenue.

The victims who survived were in a car outside a residence. They ran through the woods to Eutaw Street and flagged down an officer who happened to be passing by.

Dispatchers said the coroner was called to the scene for one victim and that another was taken to a hospital.

Both Eutaw Street and South Carolina Avenue were blocked as of 4 a.m.

There was no suspect.

This article will be updated.

