Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least one person is hurt after an early morning fire in North Augusta.

Fire officials arrived at the home on Sweetwater Court around 3:00 a.m. Authorities say one person was sent to the hospital while another made it out safely.

We're told the home is a total loss, and a car near the home also caught fire.

