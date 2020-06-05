One J.C. Penney store in CSRA is on the chain's closure list

Friday, June 5, 2020

Photo Source: Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

A J.C. Penney store in Orangeburg is the only one in the CSRA among 154 that the department store chain plans to close.

The retailer said Thursday that it will start closing the stores next week in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint to 600 stores in the wake of its bankruptcy filing.

The only store closing in our area is at the Prince of Orange Mall at 2930 Chestnut St. in Orangeburg, S.C.

The store is closing stores in Georgia at Georgia Square in Athens, at Northlake Mall in Atlanta, at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, at Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville, at Mount Berry Mall in Rome, at Statesboro Mall in Statesboro and at Hatcher Point Mall in Waycross.

Besides the Orangeburg store, South Carolina locations will close at Anderson in Anderson, Cross Creek Mall in Beaufort, Magnolia Mall in Florence, Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach, and the Rock Hill Galleria in Rock Hill.

The retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures. Going-out-of-business sales could begin immediately.

Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.

From reports by WRDW and The Associated Press