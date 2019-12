AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) ---

One person is hurt after a shooting on Branch Court in Beech Island.

Aiken County Deputies say they got the call just before 3 a.m. Monday morning. The victim has been taken to the hospital.

At this time details are limited. Stay with News 12 for more updates.

