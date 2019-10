AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT)--

One person is dead following a shooting on Lumpkin Road in Augusta Saturday night.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's office, the victim 20-year-old Ryan Lovett was shot at least once on the 2800 block on Lumpkin Road.

Deputies received the call at 11:18 p.m.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the Augusta University Medical Center at 11:56 p.m.

Lovett's body was taken to the GBI for an autopsy.

