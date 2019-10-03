1 Dead, 1 Hurt after motorcycle crash in Aiken County

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a an accident involving a motorcycle on Highway 19.

The Aiken County Coroner's office says the Motorcyclist and a passenger were heading south on Highway 19 when a vehicle drove onto Highway 19 from Good Springs Road.

The motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle around 8:00 p.m. Both the motorcyclist and their passenger were ejected from the motorcycle into the southbound lane of Highway 19.

A vehicle headed southbound hit the motorcyclist. The coroner pronounced the motorcyclist dead. EMS took the passenger to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating.

