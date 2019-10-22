"We're curious just like all of Augusta": Neighbors talk about underground tunnel being built at Augusta National

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You can't miss the road work being done on Washington Road near Augusta National.

Crews are working on an underground tunnel that will connect Augusta National to its property across Washington Road.

In the area, there is a ton of dirt and construction, crews are working both on the surface and underground. It will be a path to get from the course to the Global Broadcast Village they're building.

On the surface, it looks like any other construction project.

"The view from our windows over this way is a lot different. And we hear a lot of beeping noises from the equipment," said Pastor Linda Birchall, with St. Mark United Methodist Church.

But as Pastor Birchall sees crews going and coming from a tunnel in the ground, she knows beneath the surface, change is happening.

"It's an interesting concept to dig underground. It'll be interesting to see what happens when the whole thing is completed when it shakes down what it'll look like. We're curious just like all of Augusta. What's going to go over there and what's it going to be like," said Birchall.

According to paperwork from DOT, the Washington Road underpass will be a 120-foot long concrete, jacked box underpass.

"This project is the first of its kind in the state of Georgia. Thanks to modern engineering, we will be able to excavate under Washington Road without any impact to the flow of traffic above," said Fred Ridley, an Augusta National Chairman.

And while most of the work is going on underneath the dirt and the shovels, Linda says it hasn't been all smooth sailing on the surface.

"Ever since then there's been backhoes and caterpillars and dump trucks and all kinds of comings and goings and shovels and digging, surveyors, utility work," said Birchall.

While the project is not supposed to impact drivers on Washington Road, there are lane closures this week at Woodbine to West Vineland Road from 8 to 5 Friday.

GDOT says crews are pouring concrete sidewalks and completing asphalt work for the outside lane.

They call it a multi-year project, but there's no official timeline released yet.

