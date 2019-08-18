USC Aiken Class of 2023 moves in today

Sunday, August 18, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University of South Carolina Aiken faculty, staff, current students, and families and friends of freshmen, helped members of the Class of 2023 move into their housing on campus.

The university's annual Move-In Day kicks off USC Aiken's Week of Welcome. Incoming and current students can enjoy a plethora of fun activities all week long as they settle in before classes start August 22nd.

On Wednesday August 21st the Class of 2023 will take part in Freshman Convocation. This annual event marks the first academic ceremony for this cohort. Author Renee Watson who wrote Piecing Me Together, the book the incoming class had to read for their required Critical Inquiry class will be the guest speaker.