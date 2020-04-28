I-TEAM: 'It's all in God's hands': Mother of 2-year-old shot by brother speaks about her daughter

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors didn't think Joelle Denise Curry would make it through that first night after investigators say her 8-year-old brother got his hands on a gun. But two weeks and eight surgeries later, Joelle is still here, and she's still fighting.

We are hearing for the first time from the mother of Joelle, the two-year-old shot in Evans.

"I don't know. It's just hard right now," mother Stephanie Thomas said.

It's hard on so many levels for Thomas.

Joelle is still fighting for her life after investigators say her brother got his hands on a gun.

And she'll never forget the sound.

"Pop," Thomas said. "And it happened that fast and my son came to me say that my daughter got shot."

She ran to her baby girl, brought her outside, and started CPR.

"She was changing colors, and you could see her going out - and she just took - I did it, did it, did it - got the 15th compression and she said." Thomas took a breath. "And she came back, and by that time, I got all shook up, and all I could see what the ambulance coming."

When the little girl got to the hospital, Joelle's prognosis wasn't good.

"It hit almost every major organ in her body because when the bullet went in, it spread it," Thomas said.

Thomas is also worried about another wound -- the one spreading in her son who had the gun.

"He's 8," Thomas said. "He's not going to forget the finger-pointing. He's not going to forget this."

She says the Division of Family and Children Services took him and her other son until the investigation is complete. The boys are now with family. Her sons will also start counseling soon.

"'Okay.' That's the only thing I could say was, 'Okay -- I'm going to do what y'all tell me to do,'" Thomas said.

She can't say much about the investigation, but she says she's looking forward to the truth coming out.

She did answer one question about the gun. Whether it belonged to her.

"No. It wasn't mine. Period," Thomas said.

And right now -- she's just focusing on Joelle. Even with COVID-19 fears, she can visit and calls her every day.

"She's responding yes and no. She's looking at you. She's smiling," Thomas said. "She still have the tube down her throat, but you can still see her smile."

But with no movement yet from the waist down, Thomas fears her baby girl could be paralyzed.

"God gives his hardest struggles to the strongest soldiers," Thomas said. "That's how I look at it."

For Thomas, it's all in God's hands now as she waits for Joelle's laughter and her boys to fill her home and heart again.

Stephanie also wanted to say thank you to the community -- a GoFundMe page has raised more than $1,600 to help with medical bills.

