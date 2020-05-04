GAgives Day goes virtual Tuesday with a Facebook livestream

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, G. (WRDW/WAGT) – On Tuesday, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits will host an unprecedented Facebook livestream at noon.

In an emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow Facebook livestream will drive generosity, enhance citizen engagement, and increase nonprofit support as we face uncertain times, the organization said. Nonprofits from across the state applied for this event in an effort to engage individuals, supporters, and more.

The nonprofits include:

• 7 Stages

• Animals Deserve Better DBA Paws For Life USA

• C.H.O.I.C.E.S.-Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully, Inc.

• C5 Georgia Youth Foundation

• Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County

• Fighting to Win, Inc., dba Day One Fitness

• Metropolitan Counseling Services

• Planned PEThood of GA

• Umi Feeds

• Young Authors Publishing

Visit https://www.gagives.org/search to see local nonprofits in our area participating.

“We are excited to bring a new virtual event for GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow considering the current world climate,” stated Karen Beavor, CEO, Georgia Center for Nonprofits, said in a statement. “And it's times like this where we rely heavily on nonprofits as they are the cornerstone of every community and we are realizing that every day with the impact of COVID-19.”

GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow will provide the opportunity for nonprofits to mobilize their community around the state, tap into the power of their networks, and strengthen communities. During the livestream, people can show their generosity by visiting GAgives.org, searching for organizations or causes they care about, and donating what they can in a matter of minutes.

Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied over 284,000 individual gifts, totaling more than $41.5 million in donations, for thousands of Georgia’s nonprofits. On the last GAgives on #GivingTuesday, December 3, 2019, the state’s biggest annual day of giving generated over $13 million and 133,998 donations, a 184% increase over 2018 participation.

