GA Department of Education works to keep kids fed and learning during COVID-19 outbreak

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues and all Georgia public schools are closed, many resources are available to students and families to ensure children have access to learning opportunities.

According to the release, the Georgia Department of Education is working with state and local partners to provide school meals, donate digital devices to students in need, and provide digital resources, teacher training, and instructional television programming.

“In a time of difficulty, we are working to ensure all Georgia students are safe, fed, and able to continue learning,” Richard Woods State School Superintendent, said in the release. “That is our priority, full stop. I encourage educators and parents to take advantage of the resources GaDOE and other partners are providing, and I deeply appreciate the work they are doing day in and day out to support Georgia’s children.”

Keeping Students Fed

Food insecurity for students who rely on school meals is a major concern during school closures. Click here for a list of school meal information by school district.

The LATEST on local school district meal sites.

For families in need of additional food assistance, visit Food Finder – a safe, secure mobile and web app that allows families to locate free food assistance programs quickly.

Keeping Students Learning

Georgia’s districts, schools, and teachers are finding creative ways to stay connected with students through distance and virtual learning.

GaDOE and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) have partnered to launch the Georgia Home Classroom initiative, which includes instructional TV broadcasts aligned to Georgia’s state standards, along with a library of digital learning resources.

Click here to access the digital resources along with the TV broadcast schedule.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.