’Fully alert and waking.’ Ryan Newman shares hospital photo with daughters after Daytona 500 crash

(WBTV) - NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is “fully alert and walking around" at the hospital just two days after a horrific crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

According to Roush Fenway Racing, Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. On Wednesday, Roush Fenway posted a photo of Newman with his two daughters - smiles on all three faces.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with the staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters,” the post read.

The good news comes one day after Newman and his family thanked the public for their prayers and support following the crash.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond,” a statement from Roush Fenway Racing read.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 that took two days, but the celebration in victory lane was muted because of a crash on the final lap that saw Newman’s car go airborne and flip on the track several times. Before going off the air, the television broadcast said that Newman was being taken by ambulance to a Daytona area hospital.

Newman is expected to be OK, according to a team’s statement.

