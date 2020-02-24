Former Richmond County deputy had to pay back $4,000+ to get another job

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Former Richmond County Deputy Nicholas Nunes had to pay more than $4,000 to be able to take another job after he resigned from the sheriff’s office last week.

Nunes had to pay back $4,341.27 to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for “basic police officer training.”

If he didn’t pay up, Nunes wouldn’t have been able to work at another law enforcement agency for a while.

The fee has to do with a training contract. It's standard. Our I-Team found Nunes’ contract in his personnel file.

It's a promise he'll work with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office for two years in exchange for training. If you leave to work for another law enforcement agency before that time is up, you have to pay back some of that training.

According to Nunes' invoice, his training ended in May 2018. He only had three months to go before that time expired.

You could tell the fee stung. Nunes’ refused to sign the receipt, but it bought him his freedom. Now that he's paid it in full, he has the green light to work at another law enforcement agency.

The now-ex-Richmond County deputy has been offered a job by the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and was being considered by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Nunes resigned from Richmond County after a fellow deputy, Brandon Keathley, allegedly struck Nunes in the back of the head with a flashlight at the scene of a shooting.

Richmond County's Sheriff Richard Roundtree, during a news conference, said the incident boiled down to a "heat of the moment" response as Keathley, Nunes, and a trainee attempted to save the life of 17-year-old DeAngelo Burns.

Burns had been shot in a previous incident and brought to a Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. That's where deputies found Burns and attempted to perform life-saving first aid.

Meanwhile, we are waiting for a decision from a Grand Jury about possible charges in this case. According to the District Attorney's Office, DA Natalie Paine "further review of the incident is warranted." Because Grand Jury hearings are held in secret, we will not know what happens until an announcement is made when the proceedings have already happened.

