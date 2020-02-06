Deep South sees storms; at least 1 killed in Ala.

At least one person has been killed early Thursday morning after a possible tornado tore through Marengo County, Ala., WBRC reported. Two mobile homes in the area were destroyed.

Areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. A wide area of the South is experiencing flooding.

In central Mississippi, a possible tornado damaged five homes Wednesday night, WLBT reported. No one was injured.

A powerful winter storm dropped snow along the Mexican border, dropping four inches of snow in El Paso and pea-sized hail in New Orleans.

Authorities believe high winds are responsible for a scaffolding collapse in downtown New Orleans that injured one person on Wednesday, WVUE reported.

The front caused flooding in Alabama, and flood watches remained in effect in Georgia, where rains fell through the night.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect from the Upper Midwest to the Great North Woods of Maine.

Sunny skies are expected in New England after the snow blows through.

