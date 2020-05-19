SC recovered COVID-19 patient meets anonymous plasma donor

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WIS) -- A few weeks ago, we told you about the first COVID-19 patient in South Carolina to recover after receiving plasma from an anonymous donor. Well now that donor has met the patient she helped save.

Both women met for the very first time over a video call.

Doctors say this type of plasma transfusion is one of the most promising treatments in the fight against COVID-19. And because of this treatment, they were able to celebrate a life saved and a new friendship today.

Even though Lisa Hardin and Harriett Whitaker are miles apart, they will always share a special bond.

"I can't thank you enough because you did give the gift of life by sharing your immunity with me," Hardin said to Harriett.

In April, Hardin was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was severely ill and hospitalized.

Her doctors say they were about to put her on a ventilator but on Easter Sunday until she received donated plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient from Tennessee.

Hardin was the first patient in South Carolina to receive a transfusion like this. She began to improve almost instantly and a few weeks later, she virus free.

Today, Hardin met Whitaker for the first time via a video conference call.

"It's just hard to describe what it feels like to know you saved somebody's life doing something so simple and easy to do," Whitaker said.

The blood connection based out of the upstate is collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients in South Carolina. They say they send out about 20 units of plasma a day to hospitals to help severely ill patients.

Whitaker says she plans to continue donating plasma and Hardin says as soon as she's cleared shes going to do the same.

"You changed my life and I know it saved my life and I just wanted to thank you. I'm going to be your friend forever," Hardin said to Whitaker.

Both women say they plan on meeting in person once the pandemic is over.

