The holidays are a little brighter this year, thanks to employees of the Savannah River Site and the Department of Energy complex’s contractors. Here’s a look at some of what they’ve been doing:

Kids getting gifts, thanks to these efforts

AIKEN, S.C. - This year marks 30 years that the Savannah River Site has participated in the Marine Corps Toys for Tots and Salvation Army Angel Tree campaigns.

Since 1991, SRS has collected and donated over 588,000 toys to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

As part of this important tradition that benefits those less fortunate children in the Central Savannah River Area, SRS contractors have partnered with the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program to bring the holiday spirit this season.

In addition to the toys collected during this year’s campaign, over $25,000 was raised, which surpassed the original $20,000 goal.

“It’s a blessing to have each organization here because it adds to what we are trying to do to serve those families in need in our community. Since the Toys for Tots mission is to collect new unwrapped toys for less fortunate children on Christmas, the SRS campaign helps us complete the mission,” said Augusta Toys for Tots Coordinator Anne Woods.

At the close of the annual SRS Toys for Tots celebration, trucks full of gifts leave the site in a parade formation to the local area distribution centers.

In addition to the Toys for Tots campaign, SRS started participating in the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in 2000. Over the past 20 years, SRS employees have been adopting Angels and have given gifts to over 16,000 children in the CSRA. During this year’s campaign, 492 Angels were adopted.

Savannah River Remediation volunteers help ring bells

AIKEN, S.C. - Inspired by this season of giving, a group of Savannah River Remediation volunteers gave their time to ring the bell for the Salvation Army.

On Dec. 8, SRR, the Savannah River Site liquid waste contractor, provided volunteers to ring the bell outside the Walmart on Whiskey Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marked by the iconic red kettle, bell ringing is a well-known holiday fundraiser for the Salvation Army. Funds raised by the bell ringing campaign allow the organization to serve the local community through various programs.

SRR employees gave time and the company donated money to the Salvation Army. (WRDW)

SRR also donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army in addition to bell ringing. SRR has rung the bell and donated at least $5,000 every year since its contract began in 2009.

The team of employees working together to help the community is a result of SRR’s core value of teamwork, according to SRR Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Project Manager Mark Schmitz, one of the bell-ringers.

“Savannah River Remediation employees are always happy to volunteer for such a meaningful tradition,” Schmitz said. “After practicing our core value teamwork on the site, we know the best way to help our neighbors off the site is by working together.”

SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and Amentum N&E.

SRS employees surpass goal for United Way campaign

AIKEN, S.C.- This year, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Centerra, Battelle Savannah River Alliance and Savannah River Remediation joined forces and raised a total of $1,465,649, surpassing their original $1.4 million goal for the 2021 United Way campaign.

All companies reached their goal during this year’s joint campaign with SRNS raising $827,691, surpassing their original $800,000 goal; Centerra raising $160,000, meeting their $160,000 goal; BSRA raising $203,379, surpassing their original $200,000 goal; and SRR raising $274,579, surpassing their $260,000 goal.

This year’s theme was “Strengthening Families. Strengthening Communities.”

SRS employees surpassed their goal in this year's United Way campaign. (WRDW)

SRNS 2021 United Way Chair Rachael Simon was blown away by the immense support from employees throughout the campaign.

“With the many challenges we faced the past two years, it means a lot that our SRNS employees and employees across SRS have shown up in support of the United Way campaign,” said Simon.

This year’s campaign benefits the following agencies surrounding the Savannah River Site: United Way of Aiken County; United Way of the CSRA; United Way of Edgefield County; United Way of McDuffie County; United Way of the Midlands; United Way of Screven County; United Way of South Carolina, including Bamberg, Colleton and Hampton counties; United Way of Anderson County; and United Way of Barnwell County, including Allendale County.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.