AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There has been lots of foot traffic across downtown today.

Movie crews walking to lunch, city crews out doing landscaping, all getting ready for an exciting couple of weeks. It’s that time of year, and it actually feels like that time of year once again.

Asian and Danny Brown from the Brunch House share in the excitement. They opened the Brunch House downtown at the beginning of February. A movie set is right around their corner and their first Masters tournament is next week.

“The Masters is only going to just add on that traffic that is a steady flow going through the week,” the Browns’ said. “We have folks who’ve visited here from New York, from Atlanta, Baltimore. Thank you for coming to the Brunch House.”

Whether total strangers or locals, business is business and it’s great for downtown.

“I think we will see a bump.,” Margaret Woodward, with Augusta Downtown Development said. “I think people who come to Augusta want to experience the downtown. I think it’s one reason they are amping up and getting ready.”

Woodard also says some have delayed their openings until now. Taco Kat will open up in about a month or so and Vance’s Bakery Bar opened a few weeks ago.

“They are looking forward to people coming back. I think it’s time to get back to business,” she said. “The Masters is only going to just enhance that experience that we are also able to add from Augusta.”

Augusta Traffic Engineering expects about 3,000 cars from patrons during the tournament. If there are two people per car, that means about 6,000 people will be in Augusta to give our economy some much-needed help.

