AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic continues to take a toll on the American economy, and now the city of Augusta is one step closer to helping its small businesses.

Starting Monday, they’re accepting applications for its COVID-19 relief program. The Augusta Housing and Development Department launched a new program aiming to bring relief to local businesses recovering from layoffs and closures due to COVID-19. The question is will it be enough.

Business may be back, but the damage still remains.

“A program on behalf of the mayor of the city of Augusta and the Augusta-Richmond County Commission, the COVID-19 small business relief program,” Daniel Evans, community development manager, said. “This is an effort to provide local capital to our local small business owners that are suffering or have suffered economic loss from the recent COVID-19 pandemic.”

To get that money, the business has to meet several requirements, including having fewer than 10 employees and making less than $500,000 in annual gross revenue.

“We project to have the funding available to fund about 200 successful applications,” Evans said. “And we anticipate we will see a substantial number of applications beyond that number, so we’re going to rely heavily on our local selection committee to help us kind of funnel through these applications because we could see anywhere between 300 or 400 applications easily.”

Each business can only get up to $5,000. While some say that’s not enough, others are grateful.

“Somebody’s doing something, beggars can’t be choosey. Whether it is $5, $1,500 or $5 million, if somebody says ‘Hey, we have something we can give you.’ I have an open heart,” Dominico Simmons, owner of Toaste of Augusta, said. “I don’t have a problem with that at all. Yes, everybody would say well it could be more, but it could be less.”

For businesses that don't meet the eligibility for federal funding or did not get enough, this program offers them another chance.

“It’s an opportunity to get caught up on some bills, get my people back and be able to secure a pillow just in case something happens in the future,” Simmons said.

Even though the program just launched, Evans says they’ve already had business owners come in to ask questions and get a physical copy of the application.

