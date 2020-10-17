AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park, in conjunction with the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, is excited to introduce Auggie’s Acres, a rare and unique, all-natural grass miniature golf experience, located in the Augusta University Health Kids Zone.

The par 21 course takes you on a tour of holes and obstacles featuring a sand trap, wooden obstacles, an E-Z-GO shuttle, and a Bridgestone tire to name a few. One of the exciting parts of Auggie’s Acres is that the course will challenge you each time you play with a different and unique daily setup.

Admission to Auggie’s Acres will be $5, with $1 benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Georgia – giving you the opportunity to play all 9 holes.

The course will be open to the public starting Monday, October 19 with daily hours Monday through Friday, from 11:00 am. to 5:00 p.m. by checking in at the Hive Pro Shop (located by the main entrance of SRP Park).

Players are encouraged to bring their own putter; however sanitized putters will be available!

