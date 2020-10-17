AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sports and entertainment company announced a new Angry Birds themed golf game coming to Topgolf Augusta.

In addition to the new gameplay offering, which will mimic the popular Angry Birds mobile game, Topgolf Augusta will also be serving up a new, limited edition ‘Angry Birds Sauce’ to accompany its signature burgers, sandwiches fries and more.

For those interested in giving this special campaign a whirl, here is what you need to know:

How the Game Works

Angry Birds at Topgolf will utilize Topgolf’s Toptracer ball-tracing technology, and allow guests to use the Angry Birds characters (golf balls) to smash down structures- based on the velocity the ball travels, defeat pigs, and earn as many points and stars as possible.

The Angry Birds Dance

To celebrate the launch of the new Angry Birds game, Topgolf teamed up with former Atlanta Falcon wide receiver, Roddy White, and rapper Ludacris, to choreograph the ‘Angry Birds Dance.’ Guests are encouraged to join in on the dance craze and post videos to social media of them doing the dance. If Guests tag @topgolf and use #AngryBirdsDance, there could be a surprise that ends up in their inbox.

Angry Birds Sauce

Topgolf is spicing up its menu with an all-new sauce! The new signature flavor will “put your taste buds to the test with a kick of spice!” The sauce builds on Topgolf’s house ranch by mixing in a hint of garlic and becomes “angry” with the addition of habanero sauce to create a spicy sauce perfect for dipping.

Happy playing Augusta!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.