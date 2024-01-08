What the Tech: App of the Day, Notion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evernote is one of those platforms that people have used for a long time.

But recently, Evernote doubled the price and put limits on its free version. We’ve heard from some of those users who are looking for another option.

One we’ve found is called “Notion”. Notion works on everything. Smartphones, tablets, and computers will sync the documents on all of them.

It looks quite a bit like Evernote with a sidebar of folders where notes are organized. Notion calls them pages.

Like Evernote, it’s easy to keep things organized. Notion also has some features Evernote lacks such as saving a note as a PDF. Pages are searchable by keyword and you can add tags.

Notion has Chrome, MacOS, and PC extensions to quickly save links or full articles you find on the web.

There’s also an AI feature. Much like Chat GPT, you can ask Notion to create to-do lists, project ideas, essays, and articles and teams can collaborate on pages and projects.

Evernote users can quickly import everything they’ve saved there and Notion keeps the categories or files organized how you had them set up.

We’ve used Evernote for all of our notetaking and script writing for over 10 years and we have hundreds of notes, scripts, book ideas, contacts, saved receipts, and recipes in dozens of folders. Importing them to Notion took a few minutes.

After a few weeks, we’re still learning some of the ins and outs of Notion but we’ve found it to be the tool we’ll end up using. The free version of Notion is plenty for most people but teams might want to upgrade to a premium subscription for $120 a year.

A personal premium subscription is $47.99 a year which is about $70 less than the similar plan on Evernote.

We’ve been trying both Notion, Microsoft OneNote, Apple Notes, and Google Keep and found Notion is the most similar to Evernote so if you’re looking for something different, free, and powerful, it’s worth considering.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.