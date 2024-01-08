Submit Photos/Videos
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years

Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Tiger Woods and Nike indicated Monday they have parted ways after more than 27 years.

Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought Nike and the Nike Golf partnership with Woods together.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods wrote. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”

Nike also posted to social media, saying in a photo, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking,” the Nike post was captioned. “You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

Woods has won 15 major championships, each clinched while wearing his trademark red shirt on Sunday with the Nike Swoosh on the front. His 82 PGA tournament victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” Woods wrote in his post. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

