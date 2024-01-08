Super Bowl alcohol sales are on tap for now in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For now, the Super Bowl will be on the sole Sunday this year for alcohol sales at Augusta bars.

After an uproar over a decision last year leading to bar closures on New Year’s Eve, Augusta Commission members have been unable to reach a decision for this year that they’re comfortable with. They polled bar owners but weren’t able to get a good read on their sentiments.

The matter was discussed Monday when Augusta Commission members met at the committee level.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Georgia only allows bars to sell liquor on one Sunday a year, and local governments can decide what day that is. Super Bowl Sunday is usually the automatic decision for the Augusta Commission, and that’s what leaders decided last year.

But that meant bars couldn’t sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve, which was also a Sunday.

No one seemed to realize the extent of the problem until a few weeks before the end of 2023, when it was far too late to do anything about it.

For this year, there had been talk of possibly choosing Cinco de Mayo or St. Patrick’s Day as the designated Sunday.

So a survey went out to more than 60 bars on Wednesday, asking for their views.

The survey got only 15 responses, with St. Patrick’s Day as the top vote.

Only two said they wanted Cinco De Mayo for Sunday sales.

Unsatisfied with the number of responses, commissioners decided not to make any changes for now.

This means Super Bowl Sunday as the sole Sunday for bars to sell alcohol this year unless something else is done.

New Year’s Eve is a Tuesday this year.

Also at Monday’s committee meetings:

Emergency funds for the Charles B. Webster Detention Center got consent and the matter was moved to a meeting of the full Augusta Commission.

Discussion on the Augusta Boat House was pushed to the next committee meetings. Pipes broke in the building, leading to mold contamination, and city leaders have been discussing its future.

A discussion on slumlords dipped into previous conversations on blight and negligent landlords. City leaders agreed to develop an ordinance to address property neglect in 60 days.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.