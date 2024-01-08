Some schools canceling classes ahead of high winds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to predictions of high winds and potentially heavy rain, some school districts are already making plans by canceling classes and activities.

Here’s a look at the situation:

Bamberg County

The Bamberg County School District will hold an e-learning day on Tuesday, and after-school activities are canceled.

Edgefield County

Tuesday will be an e-learning day for the Edgefield County School District.

McCormick County

Due to the predicted high winds and severe weather forecasted by the National Weather Service, Tuesday will be an e-learning day. Students can access instruction via their Google Classroom to work from home. All athletic and extracurricular events and practices are also canceled for tomorrow.

