Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Some schools canceling classes ahead of high winds

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY: Rain totals over 2 inches look possible along with wind gusts up to and over 40 mph.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to predictions of high winds and potentially heavy rain, some school districts are already making plans by canceling classes and activities.

MORE | Latest forecast from the News 12 First Alert team

Here’s a look at the situation:

Bamberg County

The Bamberg County School District will hold an e-learning day on Tuesday, and after-school activities are canceled.

Edgefield County

Tuesday will be an e-learning day for the Edgefield County School District.

McCormick County

Due to the predicted high winds and severe weather forecasted by the National Weather Service, Tuesday will be an e-learning day. Students can access instruction via their Google Classroom to work from home. All athletic and extracurricular events and practices are also canceled for tomorrow.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
5-year-old hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound in Augusta
PHOTO: An F-16, one of several U.S. aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons., Photo Date:...
Here’s an explanation for loud booms heard across CSRA
Graniteville honors lives lost from train crash
On 19th anniversary of train crash, Graniteville honors those lost

Latest News

First Alert Weather Extra: First Alert Weather Day issued Tuesday, Snow storms
First Alert Weather Day
Tim midday weather
Notion has Chrome, MacOS, and PC extensions to quickly save links or full articles you find on...
What the Tech: App of the Day, Notion
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old last seen in December?
FIRST ALERT TUESDAY: Rain totals over 2 inches look possible along with wind gusts up to and...
First Aler Weather Extra: High winds expected Tuesday