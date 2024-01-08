How a bill becomes law in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday marked the start of a new legislative session in the Peach State. Lawmakers from across the state will convene to draft new laws.

Before actually hitting the Georgia law books, there is a lengthy process to get new laws in place.

What is the first step for a bill to become law in Georgia?

The first step often starts with the people themselves. If there is an issue or a need to change a law, a state senator or state representative can be contacted. The first step is also for drafting the idea for a solution for a new law or changing a current law.

The idea to create or change a law is there. Now what?

For a law to be created or changed, a legislator, either from the State Senate or State House, has to bring it to the Georgia General Assembly. From there, the legislator will go to the Office of Legislative Counsel, where an attorney will help them draft a bill. State senators will file the bill with the secretary of the Senate and state representatives will file with the clerk of the House. After the bill is filed, the next step is the legislative session. The legislative session starts in January every year. Bills can be filed before the start of the session but for a bill to potentially become a law, action has to be taken during a legislative session. Bills can also be filed during the session itself.

Why is the legislative session so important?

When the legislative session starts, the third step can begin. The bill will go through a first reading, which happens on the first legislative day after the bill is filed. The first reading formally introduces the bill to legislators. After the first reading, it is assigned to a committee.

What are the different committees? There are three different committees: The first is a standing committee, which is the most common committee. This committee type is more permanent and forms each session. All bills introduced during the legislative session are assigned to a standing committee. The second is a study committee. This committee is assigned and authorized by one or both chambers. This committee is typically for a specific issue. The third committee type is a conference committee. This committee is created when the originating chamber of a bill cannot agree on the changes proposed by the other chamber during the voting process. The committee is made up of three members from the Georgia Senate and House to try and find a compromise on the bill.



The bill will have a second reading on the following legislative day in the Georgia House of Representatives. It is mostly ceremonial.

The Georgia Senate doesn’t have a second reading until the bill passes through a committee. In the Senate, bills that do not pass the committee do not get a second reading.

The majority of the work to get a bill to become a law is done in a committee. A committee will discuss and review the bill. A committee can also invite people to testify on behalf of the bill. A committee can make changes to bills. The committee will then vote on the bill.

How does a committee vote on a bill? The vote will be "Yea" or "Nay." A yea vote can mark a bill with one of three options: do pass, do pass with amendments or do pass with substitute. Passing with a substitute means the bill can pass by forwarding an alternate bill. A nay vote comes with two options: a bill can be marked as "do not pass" or the committee can hold the bill and not issue a report.



Are there any more readings of the bill?

Yes. Once a bill goes through a committee, it is then ready for a third reading, which is the fourth step in the process. The third reading leads to the fifth step, which is one of the most important steps.

Is there some sort of vote on the bill?

Yes. Following the third reading of the bill, the floor debate will open for state senators and representatives. Following the third reading, the bill is presented on the floor of the chamber where it originated. Following debate and any possible amendments, the bill goes for a vote in that chamber. State senators and representatives cast “yea” and “nay” votes, which are tracked in real time.

If the bill does pass through a majority vote, it is sent to the other chamber for a second vote.

If a bill does not pass in the originating chamber, it doesn’t always mean the bill is done for. Because Georgia’s General Assembly runs in two-year cycles, if a bill doesn’t pass or isn’t voted on during the first year, it could have another chance in the second year. If that bill doesn’t pass in the second year, the whole process has to start over.

The other chamber will have a second vote. If the bill passes the second vote, but with changes, then the original chamber has to accept those changes.

Once both chambers agree on the same version of the bill, it is sent to the governor.

What if the originating chamber doesn’t like the changes to the bill? If the House doesn’t like the Senate’s proposed changes, for example, but the Senate pushes the House to accept the changes, a conference committee will be formed. That committee then tries to find a compromise. If both chambers accept the committee’s report, the bill will then be sent to the governor.



What is the governor’s role in the process?

Once the bill goes through the voting process, the governor can sign or veto the bill. The governor will have six consecutive days after the bill passes to sign or veto it if the legislature is still in session.

When does the governor usually see the bills come across their desk? Often, bills are sent to the governor on “Sine Die,” which is after the session ends. If that is the case, the governor will have 40 days to sign or veto the bill. Sine Die also marks the last day the legislature meets for that session.



The governor could also do nothing when it comes to the bill. If so, after 40 days, the bill will automatically become law.

What happens if the governor vetoes the bill? If the governor vetoes the bill, it will be sent back to the originating chamber during next year’s legislative session. That chamber will decide if it wants to override the governor's veto. To override the veto, there needs to be a two-thirds majority vote from each chamber.



When does a bill finally become law?

Once the bill is signed by the governor — or not signed and 40 days pass — it will be added to the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, which is state law.

The new law will go into effect on July 1, unless stated differently in the bill.

