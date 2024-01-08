Have you seen this missing 13-year-old last seen in December?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old last seen in December.

Jahmani Barker was last seen on Dec. 9, running from her home on the 3000 block of Spicewood Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Barker is a frequent runaway and has no known medical or mental problems.

Barker is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to the agency. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.