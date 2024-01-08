Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing 13-year-old last seen in December?

By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old last seen in December.

Jahmani Barker was last seen on Dec. 9, running from her home on the 3000 block of Spicewood Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Barker is a frequent runaway and has no known medical or mental problems.

Barker is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to the agency. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
5-year-old hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound in Augusta
PHOTO: An F-16, one of several U.S. aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons., Photo Date:...
Here’s an explanation for loud booms heard across CSRA
Graniteville honors lives lost from train crash
On 19th anniversary of train crash, Graniteville honors those lost

Latest News

First Alert Weather Extra: First Alert Weather Day issued Tuesday, Snow storms
First Alert Weather Day
Tim midday weather
Notion has Chrome, MacOS, and PC extensions to quickly save links or full articles you find on...
What the Tech: App of the Day, Notion
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old last seen in December?
FIRST ALERT TUESDAY: Rain totals over 2 inches look possible along with wind gusts up to and...
First Aler Weather Extra: High winds expected Tuesday