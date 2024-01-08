Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cloudy and cool Monday. Severe storms, strong winds, heavy rain possible Tuesday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another nice, sunny day can be expected Monday, but a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rain strong winds and a chance of severe thunderstorms to the CSRA Tuesday. It will be a warm day with highs in the upper 60s, but sustained winds will be around 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible to even likely.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | Rain totals over 2″ look possible along with wind gusts up to and over 40 mph. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon - the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the CSRA under a 15% chance for severe weather. This system will have a lot of shear, but lack a lot of instability. Nonetheless - shear profiles do look conducive for tornadoes to form. Strong wind gusts look to be the main concern for this system.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Make sure you’re staying updated on the forecast through the weekend.

