FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sun and clouds to start off the work week, but a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and a chance of severe thunderstorms to the CSRA Tuesday. It will be a warm day with highs in the upper 60s, but sustained winds will be around 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph will be likely.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY | Make sure you stay weather aware Tuesday and have a way to receive alerts.

SEVERE THREAT : A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the CSRA between 10 am and 5 pm. This line will be capable of producing wind gusts over 60+ mph and tornadoes. Tornadoes could form quickly and without much warning with this line, so it is important you can get to your safe spot quickly.

WIND THREAT: Before and after storms arrive, there will be strong wind gusts up to and over 40 mph. Sustained winds during the day will be between 20-25 mph. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire CSRA from 6 AM to 9 PM Tuesday. This will likely lead to some power outages so make sure you keep your cell phone charged!

FLOOD RISK: Rain totals look to fall between 1-2″ for most of the CSRA, but there could be some higher totals. We are not expecting a lot of flooding issues since this will be a fast moving system, but flood prone areas could have issues and isolated areas that received higher totals.

ALERTS: To view the latest advisories, watches, and warnings - click HERE.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA under a slight to enhance risk for severe storms Tuesday. (WRDW)

Rain will clear out Tuesday night, but it will stay breezy through Wednesday. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the upper 30s, but wind chills will be colder and likely make it feel below freezing. Sunny skies Wednesday with cool highs in the low and mid-50s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph and gusting over 25 mph.

Mostly sunny Thursday with seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be near freezing in the low 30s and afternoon highs close to 60.

Another system is expected to show up Friday that could lead to severe weather in the CSRA. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

