Augusta mayor submits candidate list for city administrator position

Augusta Commission
Augusta Commission
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson is submitting three names to the Commission for consideration for the city administrator position.

Section 1-2-30 of the county charter states that, following the recruitment process, the mayor will present three candidates and his recommendations, according to city officials.

The Office of the Mayor says the recommendations are based on candidate experience. Johnson is not making a formal recommendation, the news release states.

The following are the three candidates:

  • Tameka N. Allen
  • Richard D. Chess
  • Robert J. Sivick

