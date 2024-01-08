Submit Photos/Videos
54 teams hike 35 miles during Ft. Eisenhower’s annual challenge

By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:05 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Eisenhower hosted its 6th annual Mammoth Sniper Challenge, where teams had to complete a 35 mile hike to become the challenge champion.

During the event, from Thursday to Sunday, 54 teams hiked over 35 miles, while carrying everything they needed in their packs: food, shelter, guns and ammo.

Along with any other necessities to compete.

One of the competitors spoke at the awards ceremony.

Sergeant First Class Alexander Dale, said, “By far the best feeling is getting to  the end when it’s all over with. Regardless of how you did. The score wasn’t the super important part it was about being more efficient than last year and not making as many mistakes as we did last year and all of our teams were successful in that regard.”

Luke Keller and Zach Reed won the event and got a replica heavyweight belt.

Dale and his partner, placed 21st this year - an improvement over their 24th placement last year.

