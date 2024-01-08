5 airlifted and 3 others injured in fatal Orangeburg County accident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and seven others are injured after a two-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County.

On Sunday, January 7, at 2:40 p.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol says two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of US-301 and US-176, leaving one person dead.

They say one car, a Saturn Sedan, was traveling south on US-301 with six people inside. After the accident. the driver and three passengers had to be airlifted, while two others were taken to the hospital.

One of those airlifted passengers died heading to the hospital.

The SCHP says the other vehicle was a Kia Sedan driving east on US-176 with two people inside. One was airlifted and the other was driven to the hospital.

While this is a developing story, News 12 26 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.