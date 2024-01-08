3 dead after separate weekend crashes in Aiken, Orangeburg counties

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, three people died after separate vehicle accidents in Aiken and Orangeburg counties, according to authorities.

Orangeburg Co.

One person is dead and seven others are injured after a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Orangeburg County.

On Sunday at 2:40 p.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol says two vehicles crashed into each other at U.S. 301 and U.S. 176, leaving one person dead.

They say a Saturn sedan was traveling south on U.S. 301 with six people inside. After the accident. the driver and three passengers had to be airlifted, while two others were taken to the hospital.

One of those airlifted passengers died heading to the hospital.

The SCHP says the other vehicle was a Kia Sedan driving east on U.S. 176 with two people inside. One was airlifted and the other was driven to the hospital.

Aiken County

An 18-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Aiken County on Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 12:13 a.m. on Schley Street at Monroe Street. That’s about five miles east of North Augusta.

The Aiken County coroner says 18-year-old Tanner Miller of Graniteville was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma truck on Schley Street when he lost control of the truck, causing it to run off the roadway, hit a culvert and overturn.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Miller was thrown from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The day before, a 41-year-old died after a car crash in Aiken County on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Stephen L. Rouse, 41, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sudlow Lake Road near Montgomery Place, just one mile north of North Augusta, at 6:15 p.m.

Officials say a 2022 Subaru sedan was traveling west on Sudlow Lake Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

Rouse was pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says a toxicology analysis is pending.

