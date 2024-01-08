1st week of 2024 brings lower gas prices in Augusta, Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A new year brings lower gas prices for Georgia and South Carolina drivers, according to AAA.

On Monday, in Augusta the price dropped three cents over the past week averaging to $2.93 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken County, the average on Monday is $2.88, seven cents lower than last week.

Prices are also down throughout the state in both Georgia and South Carolina.

In the Peach State, prices Monday averaged $2.96, compared to $2.99 on New Year’s Day. In South Carolina, the average Monday was $2.85, compared to $2.94.

The national average is $3.08 per gallon on Monday, down a three cents from a week ago. That’s 20 cents lower than last year.

GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump this year.

