Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1st week of 2024 brings lower gas prices in Augusta, Aiken

Gas pump
Gas pump(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A new year brings lower gas prices for Georgia and South Carolina drivers, according to AAA.

On Monday, in Augusta the price dropped three cents over the past week averaging to $2.93 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken County, the average on Monday is $2.88, seven cents lower than last week.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Prices are also down throughout the state in both Georgia and South Carolina.

In the Peach State, prices Monday averaged $2.96, compared to $2.99 on New Year’s Day. In South Carolina, the average Monday was $2.85, compared to $2.94.

The national average is $3.08 per gallon on Monday, down a three cents from a week ago. That’s 20 cents lower than last year.

GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump this year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
5-year-old hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound in Augusta
PHOTO: An F-16, one of several U.S. aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons., Photo Date:...
Here’s an explanation for loud booms heard across CSRA
Graniteville honors lives lost from train crash
On 19th anniversary of train crash, Graniteville honors those lost
South Carolina Highway Patrol
18-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 killed, 7 injured in Orangeburg County traffic accident

Latest News

15th annual Poison Peach festival showcases local filmmakers
15th annual Poison Peach festival showcases local filmmakers
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Jan. 8
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Jan. 8
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Jan. 8
Khia Shields
‘I buried my only child’: Wrens mom speaks out about increasing reward for info