15th annual Poison Peach festival showcases local filmmakers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Poison Peach Film Festival returned for the 15th year to showcase local film artists at the Imperial Theatre over the weekend.

The first two featured films, Assault on Fort Ridgely, and Sherman’s March through the Carolinas, were both directed by veteran historical filmmaker Christopher Forbes, an Augusta native.

The third featured film, Morningstar, was written and directed by Christine Williams, a resident of Augusta.

One actor and tech worker that was in both shows, spoke about the community support.

Will Adams, camera operator and actor, says, “It’s really nice that we do have support for our film festivals we have here in Augusta. I do wish that more people would come I don’t think people know we are having a film festival. I meet people all the time and they are like ‘You’re having a film festival?’ I’m like absolutely!”

Adams went on to say people are always supportive when they know what is going on, and they could always use more support from people in Augusta.

This year, all of the films have been created by Augusta filmmakers.

Forbes both produced and directed “Sherman’s March to the Sea,” which had its first screening at the Imperial Theatre in January 2022 as part of Poison Peach that year.

Festival organizers said “Sherman’s March through the Carolinas” features a major discovery in acting talent, Augusta resident Shanita Wilburn.

Shanita Wilburn (Contributed)

She has a large role in the film as a Freedman trying to make her way north through the South Carolina countryside in the last few weeks of the Civil War.

Most people in the film are from the Aiken-Augusta area, including Eddie Rodgers, who plays C.S. Gen. Wade Hampton. Rodgers is a veteran of 10 feature films and has been doing an impression of Hampton for many years.

Playing C.S. Gen. Joseph Wheeler is Jerry Chesser, a resident of Hampton County, S.C.

His grandson, Gunner Bridgers, also plays a major role.

Also playing Freedmen are Melvin Stewart and Ruby Frazier Stewart from Savannah. Melvin Stewart is a veteran of more than 15 feature films.

Augusta resident Jezibell Anat plays C.S. Capt. Mary Wilkins, a major role in the film. Anat has produced and directed many short films and directed her first feature a year ago, “Bass Reeves and Belle Starr,” now in distribution.

Williams wrote and directed Morningstar, her feature directing debut, which was shot mostly in Aiken, but also in Augusta and in Hampton County, S.C.

The lead in Morningstar is a major discovering in acting talent, Bella Stofiel, a resident of Lugoff, S.C. Stofiel plays Isabelle Carrington, a young woman in 1888 who is stranded in the wilderness of Wyoming Territory when the wagon train she is in is raided.

Most of the people in the cast are from the Aiken-Augusta area, including William Adams, who plays Shoshone Chief Sadee’a. Jerry Chesser, also plays Garvin, the notorious villain in the film. Also from Hampton County is Morningstar bad guy, Christopher Cooler.

