Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine returns Sunday, as Saturday’s system exits the region, but it will be a quite breezy and seasonably chilly day with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs reaching the middle 50s. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph with 20-25 mph gusts.

Another nice, sunny day can be expected Monday, but a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rain strong winds and a chance of severe thunderstorms to the CSRA Tuesday. It will be a warm day with highs in the upper 60s, but sustained winds will be around 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible to even likely.

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | Rain totals over 2″ look possible along with wind gusts up to and over 40 mph. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon - the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the CSRA under a 15% chance for severe weather. This system will have a lot of shear, but lack a lot of instability. Nonetheless - shear profiles do look conducive for tornadoes to form. Strong wind gusts look to be the main concern for this system.

Make sure you’re staying updated on the forecast through the weekend.

