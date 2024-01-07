Submit Photos/Videos
Beech Island Water District issues boil water advisory for parts of the area

The Beech Island Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the area.
The Beech Island Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the area.(MGN)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Beech Island Water District has issued a boil water advisory, Sunday at 10:56 a.m., after a main break.

The notice is in effect for Foreman Drive, Steinek Drive, Virginia Hill Court, Bennett Farm Road and Will Allen Drive.

Officials say there’s been no confirmed contamination to the system. However, because of loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists.

The Beech Island Water District says it’s taking a precautionary measure.

Customers in the listed areas are advised to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking/cooking until notified otherwise.

They say any ice made from water which has not been boiled shouldn’t be used.

If customers have any questions concerning the notice, customers can contact the Beech Island Water District during office hours at 803-827-1004.

