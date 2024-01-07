3 years after Jan. 6 riot, more than 2 dozen S.C. residents have been charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) Among the thousands of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the vote certification of President Joe Biden’s election three years ago Saturday, some South Carolinians have been convicted for their participation.

More than two dozen South Carolinians have been arrested in connection with the events of that day, according to the FBI.

The breach of the Capitol has led to the largest criminal investigation in American history, with more than 1,200 charged and nearly 1,000 convicted.

The U.S. Department of Justice said more charges could be coming.

Of the 25 South Carolinians who have been charged, 19 have pleaded guilty for their involvement, with sentences ranging from 44 months for assaulting a police officer to probation for others.

“We have used our prosecutorial discretion to primarily focus on those who entered the building, or those engaged in violent or corrupt conduct on Capitol Grounds,” Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a press conference this week. “But if a person knowing entered the restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime.”

Several of the cases remain active, with a pair of arrests happening last month.

Christopher Rockey of Cross and Edward Picquet of Hollywood each face charges related to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

This is the most common misdemeanor offense that these individuals have faced, according to court documents.

Rockey is also charged with felony offenses related to assaulting police officers and civil disorder.

One of the defendants, 43-year-old Derek Gunby of Anderson, was convicted by a federal jury in Washington, D.C. in November.

Court documents show that he drove from his South Carolina home to the nation’s capital to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally in support of former President Donald Trump and posted pictures of himself breaching the Capitol.

Much of the evidence gathered in Gunby’s case is similar to the others, with prosecutors using publicly available photos and videos, oftentimes posted by the defendants themselves on social media sites like Facebook and Reddit, to tie the individuals to the events of that day.

Little River resident and QAnon conspiracy follower Nicholas Languerand faces the most prison time of the group.

Languerand, who had admitted to throwing objects at law enforcement officers, was sentenced to 44 months in prison.

Also among those who have pleaded guilty are an Indian Land family and a husband and wife who took a bus to D.C.

“Make no mistake, thousands of people occupied an area that we were not authorized to be present in in the first place,” Graves said.

Graves, the lead prosecutor for the rioters, added that they will continue to hold those who committed crimes that day accountable.

“It is critical, though, that we remember the collective harm that was done on January 6, 2021, and understand how it happened so that we can ensure it never happens again,” he said.

Gunby is set to be sentenced on March 1.

Status hearings for the Rockey Picquet are scheduled for the end of February.

The FBI’s Columbia Field Office declined an interview request.

Trump, who according to polling remains the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, has called Jan. 6 “a beautiful day” and called the rioters “great patriots.”

The two candidates trailing Trump in the polls, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, say they see it differently.

In recent interviews with CNN and NBC News respectively, DeSantis stopped short of calling the rioters “patriots,” and Haley called Jan. 6 a “terrible day.”

