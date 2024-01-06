18-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Aiken County, Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 12:13 a.m., January 6, on Schley Street at Monroe Street. That’s about five miles east of North Augusta.

The Aiken County coroner says 18-year-old Tanner Miller of Graniteville was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma truck on Schley Street when he lost control of the truck, causing it to run off the roadway, hit a culvert and overturn.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Miller was thrown from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

