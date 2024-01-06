Submit Photos/Videos
Woman loses fiance and 4 children in fatal house fire, friend says

A GoFundMe says the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need...
A GoFundMe says the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need support as she copes with the loss of her siblings.(GoFundMe)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - A man and four children were killed in an early morning house fire in West Virginia Saturday.

WHSV reports the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said a man, 28, and four children ages ranging from 1 to 5 years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews with the Mathias Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the house just after 5 a.m.

“Candi lost her fiance Hunter, her two children Grayson & Bucklee, and her two step-children Abilene & Jayce in a house fire,” Brandie Hall wrote in a GoFundMe she created for the family.

Hall said in the post that the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need support as she copes with the loss of her siblings.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure.

They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

