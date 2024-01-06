Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers $13K reward for info on 19-year-old’s murder

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is offering up a $13,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 19-year-old Khia Shields.

On Aug. 28, the sheriff’s office offered a $5,000 reward for information on any recent gun violent , but now they’re upping that reward.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Pat Morgan says Jefferson County dispatchers received a call about a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. on Augusta 26 at a home on Washington Street in Wrens .

Morgan says when Wrens police and Jefferson County deputies arrived, they found the woman unconscious inside the home. She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where she later died. The GBI was called to investigate.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Fay McGahee has identified the shooting victim as Shields.

“Just put the guns down, just put the guns down. We have to come together as one and as a community and stop this gun violence because it’s getting out of hand, especially for Jefferson County,” said Shareka Pitts, Shields’ mother, in an interview with News 12.

The money is being funded by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wrens Police Department, and the Wrens Young Men United non-profit.

If you have any information about Shield’s murder, contact the criminal investigation division at 478-625-7538 or 478-625-4014.

